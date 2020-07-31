From the Portland Playhouse:

“Theatre is storytelling. In order to connect through storytelling during this time, Portland Playhouse’s new Portland Playphone is a way to celebrate the complexities of our shared human experience, one call at a time.”

Sign up for a one-hour time slot by filling out the short form at tinyurl.com/yxqqnsqf. A theatre artist will call you and one other person and share a personal story with you both. You and the other person will then be invited to share a story of your own.

Not sure what to share? How about a time you fell in love; an embarrassing moment; a story of an elder or mentor who changed your life; a life lesson, a hilarious moment, an awakening or a secret wish?

Playphone is a free community service for connection in these disconnected times. If you are unable to attend the call you registered for, or would like to reschedule, contact the box office at 503.488.5822 or email boxoffice@portlandplayhouse.org.