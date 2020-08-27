Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., presents new works by printmaker Gail Owen and ceramic artist Sara Swink, through September 27 in their gallery.

Gail Owen’s hand-stitched linoleum-cut prints dazzle the eye with Azaleas, pink dogwood blossoms and things you might find in a Portland garden like koi, chickens and gnomes (yes… gnomes).

This month, you’ll find fantastic ferns and sprawling rhododendrons, all done with her characteristic luscious layers of ink and hand-stitchery.

Clay artist Sara Swink crafts humans and animals with whimsy. Her hand-built sculptures impart feelings and ideas through stories, and often with a humorous side.

First Friday Zoom is September 4, 6-7 pm. Get familiar with the artists and see their art while sipping a beverage from your own home.

Sidestreet’s monthly Artist Talk is Sunday, September 20, noon-1 pm.

Zoom details at sidestreetarts.com.

Image: “Ferns” by Gail Owen