Tuesday night Acrylic Painting Tutorials are held online from 6:30-9 pm starting September 8, taught by Jolyn Fry. This month’s theme will be landscape painting.

Class begins each week with a painting demo. The focus will be on demonstrating how to paint with acrylic, speaking to technique, color and value choices.

Many students paint independently during the demo, and share their work and process with the group during the last hour of class. Students are encouraged to watch along and share as they feel comfortable.

Sign up at jolynfry.com and be sure to check out her listing for Saturday morning Introduction to painting classes too.