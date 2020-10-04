Stuart Watson harbors an affinity for his childhood video games of the 80s. Now he’s figured out a fine way to share all those games with his community here.

“I had been thinking about this mysterious and challenging arcade game I used to play called Pleiades, in which each level was like a completely different game; yet I never passed the last level. After an unsuccessful search around the NW to find it, I found a small business in Florida that makes multi-game units that include Pleiades….so I purchased one.”

He was playing the games with his daughter when COVID-19 hit. He decided to make the unit available to others for a rental fee to encourage people “to donate to racial justice, food security and environmental causes.”

Of course, another reason is so other kids of the 80s could play their beloved games again and share them with their kids…

It’s not as large as arcade games of that bygone era – it’s a tabletop model. Best of all, instead of the console featuring only one game, it is filled with 60 classic arcade games – Pac-Man, Galaga, Donkey Kong, Dig Dug, Centipede, Time Pilot, Pleiades and many others.

Households can rent the game console by making a donation of $85-$150 per week (or $250-$400 per month) to various nonprofit groups. If you live in SE, Watson will deliver the game to your doorstep, cleaned, disinfected and ready to be enjoyed.

Sound like something for your home? Email Stuart@ProgressiveMediation.com. He’ll send you a calendar of available dates and a list of pre-approved community organizations to donate to. Participants pick one (or request a different organization, too). It’s a win-win Home Retro-Arcade Social Justice FUN-draiser!

Find his Facebook page at PortlandRetroArcade.