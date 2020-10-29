Artichoke Music hosts its first virtual meeting of the Cascade Blues Association (CBA) Thursday, November 4 at 8 pm. The livestream will be on Artichoke’s Facebook page and you don’t need to have a Facebook account to watch. It will be recorded live and available via Artichoke Music’s YouTube channel as well.

CBA is teaming up with Artichoke Music to offer once-a-month live streaming performances presented live from Artichoke Music’s home stage. This month’s musical guests will be 2019 Muddy Award winners, Kim Field & The Perfect Gentlemen.

The CBA features links to a number of weekly livestreams too featuring Mary Flower, Steve Kerin, Lisa Mann and others. See the event calendar at cascadebluesassociation.org for more.

Artichoke is also the home of tapings of the River City Folk radio show and the next broadcast is Saturday, November 7, 2 pm featuring songwriter Jaspar Lepak (jasparlepak.com). The show is hosted by folk musician Tom May.

River City Folk is an interview and live music program presented via radio and now online for 35 years. It’s a mix of performance, interview and recordings and features a folk artist or group from across North America performing live in the studio. See tinyurl.com/RCFolk for more and see artichokemusic.org to keep up with their classes and events.

Photo of blues harpist Kim Field