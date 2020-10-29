The Northwest Film Center and Portland Art Museum continue to bring new films to audiences online. See the list of films at nwfilm.org/virtual-programming. It is updated often.

This month PAM and NWFC present Totally Under Control, directed by Alex Gibney, Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger

On January 20, 2020, the US and South Korea both discovered their first cases of COVID-19. However, nine months later, the novel Coronavirus has claimed the lives of almost 200,000 Americans and caused staggering economic damage, while in South Korea, there were no significant lockdowns and, in an urbanized population of 51 million, only 344 lives have been lost.

Americans are increasingly enraged by a lack of clear leadership and endemic political corruption, and left to wonder, how the wealthiest and most powerful country in the world managed to fail so thoroughly in its response to a global pandemic.

With testimony from public health officials and hard investigative reporting, the film exposes a system-wide collapse caused by a profound dereliction of leadership. It will be a generation before we know the full extent of the damage wrought by this pandemic, but the film will stand as the definitive account of the present administration’s incompetence, corruption and denials.

The film is available to stream through November 15. Tickets are available at bit.ly/2Tt7b5S.