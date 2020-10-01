Oregon-based Delgani String Quartet begins their sixth season of concerts with Beethoven’s Legacy: celebrating a master on his 250th birthday. His quartets respected tradition as much as they influenced the future.

The first half of the program presents works of composers connected through time by Beethoven: Haydn’s Sunrise Quartet and Shostakovich’s sixth quartet. The program’s second half features Beethoven’s op. 74, his Harp Quartet.

The concert streams live Sunday, October 25, 3 pm. The Quartet’s new season presents four concerts, all streamed live and archived for up to 30 days. Other dates are January 24, March 7, and May 23; all Sundays and all at 3 pm.

Subscribers receive access to extra content, including pre-concert lectures and musician interviews. Tickets for the season are Adults: $90; Students: $20.

The Delgani String Quartet are violinists Jannie Wei and Wyatt True, violist Kimberlee Uwate, and cellist Eric Alterman. They’ve been hailed by Oregon ArtsWatch as “the state’s finest chamber ensemble.” Find out more at delgani.org.

Delgani Quartet by Mike Bragg