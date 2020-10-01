The More You Glow seminar series presents Business and Intellectual Property Law Basics for Singers and Musicians, Saturday, October 17, 10:30 am-1 pm.

All musicians are invited to this conference to discuss why musicians should form business entities, why trademarks and copyrights matter, and the top things one should look out for before signing any type of contract.

The seminar is presented by Rational Unicorn Legal Services, serving clients in Oregon and California. This is a ticketed virtual event. Tickets are $10-50 sliding scale, available at tinyurl.com/musiclegalinfo.

Email questions to heather@rationalunicorn.com.