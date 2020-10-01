GuignolFest presents the results of its 72-hour Horror Movie Contest, Sunday, October 25 online. The virtual screenfest is a benefit for the cash-strapped Clinton Street Theater, the Fest’s usual home.

See edgy and experimental films, creepy horror, grindhouse, psychological, sci-fi and vampire. The event is hosted by Uncle Eerie.

Watch from your home on Clinton Street’s CoVideothon web-page at vimeo.com/cstpdx. The Fest is something special and spooky to celebrate this pandemic Halloween (as if reality wasn’t scary enough).

Teams gather to make a film in three days and registration is still open. All team entry fees are donated to Clinton Street to support them during its closure.

Contact guignolfest@gmail.com to register. Entry fees will be collected at the kick-off, Friday October 16.

See guignolfest.com and cstpdx.com.