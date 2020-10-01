Portland Folksong Society still holds their Saturday Evening Song Circles. They are via Zoom and virtual like so many things these days. Typically 40-50 folks meet each week online to play music and sing along. Come when you can, stay as long as you like.

Every Saturday, the Zoom Room opens at 6 pm and the singing starts by 6:30. All are invited no matter what skills or equipment you have. Each person sings a song in turn and some just come to listen. It’s low pressure, high octane community fun.

Go to portlandfolkmusic.org for the Zoom link. Read their online magazine, Local Lore, and their ongoing calendar of folk and acoustic livestreams. You can even become a member too.