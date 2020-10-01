The Portland Black Music Expo​, a multi-day entertainment experience and cultural conversation which unifies and reflects the richness of Black people and their culture, takes place Saturday, October 17, 6 pm-12 am, and Sunday October 18, 12-4 pm. The Expo is a virtual event, streaming to the world from PBME’s website.

This year, The Expo uses the platform of music to highlight the importance of voting in our upcoming presidential election. Highlights and performers include: Mic Check Presents…; Mike Phillips; Tyrone Hendrix & Arietta Ward; Cool Nutz; The Legendary Beyons; Alonzo Chadwick and Saeeda Wright; DJ O.G. ONE (he’s the official DJ for the Portland Trail Blazers); a Sunday Gospel Sermon by Marlon Irving aka Vursatyl; and Saturday Zoom panel discussions on Portland’s Black Music History, The Business of Music and Your Voice Counts: a Voter Discussion.

Donation-based tickets are available at tinyurl.com/PDXBlackExpo. The event was founded by Tony Ozier and David Jackson (aka DJ O.G. ONE) with the intention to recognize the artistic contributions of Black individuals in the Rose City and beyond. Find out more and stream from portlandblackmusicexpo.com.