Elizabeth Wocasek and Amelia Opie are featured artists for the November show at Sidestreet Arts, and the animal spirit is alive and well. The art is up through November 29.

Wocasek’s whimsical ceramics have delighted Portland for years and this month, she assembled a menagerie of new ceramic creatures to startle and share; stubby-footed crows, cheerful chickens and other fine feathered and furry friends fill the space and her works draw hearty smiles. Catch them while you can as they often find their new homes quickly.

Opie’s playful paintings have been featured in these pages many times too and she is no stranger to Sidestreet. For this show, her panel-shaped technicolor “catomatic delux furend” and psychedelic pizza eating rat (pictured) are joined by a Sasquatch riding-unicorn and other fantastical, frisky rascals.

The gallery is again open Wednesdays-Sundays, 12-5 pm at 140 SE 28th Ave. The monthly First Friday Zoom opening is November 6, 6-7 pm. See featured art as the artists discuss their inspirations. The Artist Talk Zoom is Sunday, November 15, noon-1 pm where the artists talk about their process and studio habits. Sidestreet’s YouTube channel has their artist talk series. Zoom sign-in for both talks is via the website at sidestreetarts.com or call 503.327.8064. You can purchase art there too.