In this suddenly shifted world, our prevailing life patterns have significantly altered and many transformations are at hand. How do we find our way in this challenging landscape and still remain true to our deepest selves?

Storytellers Mike Devenney, Pam Maben and Julie Strozyk attempt to address that question as this month’s bards in To Thine Own Self Be True, the next Portland Storytellers Guild show via Zoom, Saturday, November 7 beginning at 7 pm.

Raised in an Irish Catholic family, Devenney is a storyteller “by default.” The Council for Spiritual and Ethical Education named him 1997 National Teacher of the Year for his “creative use of story in helping students see themselves as agents for positive change.”

Maben entered storytelling working as a school librarian. She enjoys archetypal tales of folklore and mythology embodying the wisdom of many generations and cultures.

Strozyk started making up stories at the age of 12 and maintains her love of the spoken word to this day. She delights in tales that touch the heart and “give it a little squeeze,” and one that only occasionally veer off into the slightly macabre.

Listening to a gifted storyteller tell tales is old as time and always a most worthwhile endeavor, even more so in these days.

Tickets are $10 per household at bit.ly/37BXhqT.