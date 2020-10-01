Sidestreet Arts, 140 SE 28th Ave., presents a different sort of harvest show for October – A Sketchbook(ed) Life: by Bridgett Spicer as her sketchbooks and art fill the gallery through November 1.

Spicer is a renowned cartoonist and her sketchbooks have been a constant for over 30 years. She has filled 154 of them, cover to cover, reaching back to her high school days, and still never leaves home without her trusty art journal. Taken on many travels, as well as day-to-day journeys, the books hold years of inner dialogue, observations and (gasp!) “diaristic tendencies.”

A display of a variety of sketchbooks are hanging on the wall some with elaborate covers, some open for browsing and there’s original art inspired by the drawings.

Sidestreet’s Artist Talk Zoom is Sunday, October 18, noon-1 pm. Tune in to watch Spicer talk about technique, ideas and her process. She’ll field questions about her work and share her ideas and idiosyncracies. Find the Zoom sign-in at sidestreetarts.com.

New this month – Sidestreet has put out an Open Call to Artists for the Juried Fine Arts Print Show: The Inked Image in January 2021. It’s open to all printmakers and the deadline for application is October 15. There is no entry fee. The website has all the details.