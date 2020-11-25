Portland State University and jazz piano faculty member Kerry Politzer present The Music of Brazilian Piano Masters 2, streaming Friday, December 18, 5 pm.

The prerecorded concert features the compositions of Egberto Gismonti, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Jasnam Daya Singh and Marcos Valle, five renowned Brazilian pianist-composers.

Performances and interviews with musicians from North and South America are part of the presentation as well and the event is hosted by Brazilian music expert and saxophonist Laura Dreyer.

Featured performers include composer Cesar Camargo Mariano, Jasnam Daya Singh (formerly known as Weber Iago) and Marcos Valle. The group will be performing the music of Bianca and Egberto Gismonti and Bianca will perform one of her own compositions and two of her dad’s.

Tickets are available online with a donation at bit.ly/36YXtyw. There will be a live Q&A afterwards.