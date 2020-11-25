Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble’s PJCE Online Series presents songwriter and pianist Kathleen Hollingsworth with Mad Love, her trio that features drummer Brent Follis and bassist Tim Gilson.

The group’s new music emerged during the quarantine. Hollingsworth said, There is a depth and solace to this new music that I think has not been in my writing before. Power without angst…Spirit from the inside, where the Divine resides.” See Mad-Love.net for more.

The pre-recorded performance streams Sunday, December 13, 4 pm and a livestream discussion with Hollingsworth follows. Tickets are $10 GA, $5 for 65+ and 35 or younger and free for PJCE Sustainers. A link to the performance will be sent to ticketholders.

The annual fundraiser is Tuesday, December 1, 7 pm – The composer’s Cookoff. See PJCE.org for more.

