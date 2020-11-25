The Studio has innovative ways to celebrate students, no matter what instrument, age or skill level. All lessons are virtual to support the safety of students during the 2020 pandemic too.

Members get four performance parties per year included in their tuition. It’s a chance for the studio director and teachers to celebrate students and for students to encourage one another.

The Winter Wonderland performance party is online and free, Friday, December 11, 6:30 pm. The repertoire has been selected by the performers – songs about Christmas, New Years and winter weather. RSVP at bit.ly/392bZIu.

The studio was founded in 2016 and has helped countless musicians of all ages become more confident and expressive with their chosen instrument.

ConfidentVoiceStudio.com | 503.714.1198