In Mulieribus (Latin for amongst women) is Portland’s female vocal ensemble dedicated to the promotion and enrichment of community through the art of music, focusing on works written primarily before 1750.

Their holiday concerts are long acclaimed and enjoyed by many as a healing contemplation and celebration of the season. Their annual holiday concert is free and streaming online, Saturday, December 19, 7 pm and called Visions of Mystery. The program features: The Darkest Midnight in December, a contemporary arrangement of an Irish Christmas tune by Rev. William Devereux (1696-1771); Cum natus esset Iesus by British composer Ivan Moody; Stillat in stellam radium (Drop of ray into a star), a 13th c medieval conductus recorded this November; and Star of Wonder by New York singer-songwriter, Terre Roche of The Roches.

A film was created by Ben DeMarco to accompany these selected pieces, highlighting wintry scenes of nature from the Northwest. Stream their Visions of Mystery concert live at InMulieribus.org.

The ensemble began presenting an annual concert series in 2007, and they are featured regularly on the nationally-syndicated radio show Performance Today.

The group sponsors free workshops and benefit concerts and provides support to local human services organizations as part of an ongoing commitment to serve the community and make music accessible to all.