One of SE’s annual art galas is Sidestreet Arts’ Very Merry Cash & Carry Show. This year it runs from December 2-January 3.

Each year Sidestreet packs the gallery with art to fit every holiday shopping budget, from stocking stuffers to signature wall pieces.

Among the splendid choices this year are one-of-a-kind turned wooden bowls by Bob Stensland, hand-thrown ceramic coffee mugs by Chayo Wilson, hand-sewn dolls by Alicia Justus, woodsy framed-woodcuts by Kristen Etmund, and ceramic “forest wall critters” by Cheryl Quintana – and that’s only a sample.

Need cheery Christmas cards to send to faraway friends and family? There’s an assortment of delightful designs by Michele Maule, Jahna Vashti, Teal Buehler, Tonya Gray and many others. Don’t forget the Christmas ornaments. Find artsy hand-crafted ornaments to festivize any conifer.

First Friday Zoom Opening is December 4, 6 pm. See a slideshow of the gallery’s gifts. Some of the artists will speak on their process and inspirations. The Sunday Brunch Holiday Party is December 13, noon. Zoom details are on the website. The gallery is open Thursday-Sunday, 12-5 pm and by appointment. Wednesdays are reserved for appointment-only visits. Round up five friends for a private shopping experience. See SidestreetArts.com.

Photo: orange flower plate by Chayo Wilson