Alberta Rose Theatre’s special December Portland Music Stream features music to warm the coldest nights. All shows begin at 7 pm.

Thursday, December 10: Finehouse’s Tribute to Amy Winehouse – Winehouse’s album Back to Black was recreated live at Alberta Rose last year and filmed. Tickets are sliding scale, $10-$1,000, benefitting Alberta Rose and a local addiction treatment organization TBD.

Sunday, December 13: Norman Sylvester’s Christmas Party – Raise your spirits with Norman Sylvester, known as The Boogie Cat for good reason and an Oregon Music Hall of Fame Inductee dedicated to promoting healthcare for everyone in our state (see HCAO.org).

Sunday, December 20 – A Steele Family Christmas with LaRhonda Steele, Mark Steele and the Family Band. See AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.