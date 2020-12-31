These “Poetic Waxwings” were sent by Bob Howard of Artichoke Music:

“Artichoke Music ended 2020 with a benefit for Transition Projects and the broadcast raised $1,500. 100+ people watched and the show is available on Artichoke’s Facebook and YouTube channels.

“The concert was a capstone to a difficult year. We miss welcoming everyone to our shows. The silver lining we have found in our broadcast projects and online productions this year is that we are making new friends around the world. We are convinced as we emerge from the necessary restrictions of the pandemic, that we will continue to share our future productions online as well as in person.

“The store is now open every day and our community came in throughout the holidays. Thank you so much for your support of local businesses.

“We are all musicians and we love your visits. We hope we have created an environment where we can interact in a safe and warm manner. Here’s to a happy New Year!”

• Online classes begin the first week of January. Registration is open online. Artichoke now has teachers from all over the world.

• Cascade Blues Association’s first meeting kicks off the new year with a duet of West Coast’s premier harmonica ace Mitch Kashmar and Muddy Award Hall of Fame guitarist Alan Hager. The show will broadcast on Facebook Live, Wednesday, January 6, 7 pm.

• Virtual Village open mics begin again Thursday, January 14, with a session themed “Hello/Goodbye” in the spirit of the inauguration.

• Soldier Songs and Voices meet every Sunday at 2 pm starting January 10.

• Friday Night Coffeehouse returns virtually January 22, 7 pm. Find all the classes and event listings at ArtichokeMusic.org.

Pretty Gritty, Sarah Anne Wolff, Blaine Heinonen photo by Liz Campbell.