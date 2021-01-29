Erma Bombeck: At Wit’s End, is triangle productions! new show, written by Margaret Engel and Allison Engel, and featuring AM NW Host, Helen Raptis as the legendary Bombeck.

It’s a comic look at one of America’s great humorists, who captured her generation’s frustrations with observations like “If life is a bowl of cherries, what am I doing in the pits?” and “The odds of going to the store for a loaf of bread and coming out with only a loaf of bread are three billion to one.”

This one-act play with no intermission is directed by Donald Horn. Bombeck is a beloved author who championed women’s lives with wit that flowed from the most unexpected place of all – the truth.

The show will not be presented at the theatre and instead, videotaped live and streamed at bit.ly/3sWfurp online through February 13.

Tickets are $15 for 24 hour viewing and not available through the box office. See trianglepro.org for more.