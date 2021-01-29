PWNW features experimental performance artists each month in their Zoom Happy Hour Series, Third Thursdays at 5 pm with two different artists, a chat, cocktails and a prize giveaway.

February 18 Zoom artists are Intisar Abioto and Maura Campbell Balkits.

Abioto works with photography, dance and writing. Her works refer to the living breath/breadth of people of African descent against the expanse of their storied, geographic and imaginative landscapes. See intisarabioto.com.

Campbell-Balkits deconstructs and reinvents TV aesthetics and mediated performance styles of white women. This time, she presents Talk Show, a television show hosted by “Grace Doonan” who interviews Janet Boomhauser, inspirational speaker and author of the best-selling book, Stop Being a Loser, in an intimate, devastating and life-changing visit.

Sunday February 14, is a retrospective look at 20 years of performance with clips from Cabaret Boris & Natasha with music, dance, film, theater, poetry and strange hybrid forms, as well as the Boris & Natasha Dancers. The online event begins at 4 pm.

Mark your calendars and put on your sweatpants. Tickets are free or by donation. RSVP is required for access and a Zoom link is sent with registration. Register at PWNW-PDX.org.