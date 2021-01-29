¡HUELGA! by Maya Malan-Gonzalez and directed by Mandana Khoshnevisan in its virtual premiere online opens Saturday, February 6, 7 pm as a part of Teatro Milagro’s national tour. Tickets are $10 per family. Register by emailing liset@milagro.org and a link to view the play will be sent with registration.

¡HUELGA! travels back in time to 1962 to the beginning of the farm workers movement and tells the story of the incredible journey of Dolores Huerta, who encouraged far-reaching changes, has changed the normative ideas about women in leadership and continues to make history.

Huerta found her calling as an organizer serving in the Stockton Community Service Organization (CSO) and founded the Agricultural Workers Association, set up voter registration drives and pressed local governments for barrio improvements.

After meeting CSO’s Executive Director César E. Chávez, the two found they shared a common vision of organizing farm workers. In the spring of 1962, Chávez and Huerta resigned from the CSO, and launched the National Farm Workers Association and her organizing skills were essential to organization’s growth.

Her lobbying and negotiating talents secured Aid For Dependent Families (AFDC) and disability insurance for farm workers in California in 1963, an unparalleled feat of those times. She was instrumental in the enactment of the Agricultural Labor Relations Act of 1975, the first law of its kind in the US, granting California farm workers the right to collectively organize and bargain for better wages and working conditions.

There have been many more firsts along the way. Now, nearly 90, Huerta continues to work tirelessly developing leaders and advocating for the working poor, women and children. As founder and president of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, she travels across the country engaging in campaigns and influencing legislation that supports equality and defends civil rights.

The Dolores Huerta Foundation has given their approval for this new biographical play. The production will be made available to school and community groups through an online video platform. School performances are accompanied by workshops or residencies focusing on social justice theatre, environmental justice activities and sexual health education for young adults and teens.

To book a performance of ¡HUELGA! or a workshop with Teatro Milagro, contact Dañel Malan, Artistic Director at malan@milagro.org.