PDX Jazz Festival’s 18th annual event features ‘live’ performances and livestreams from Portland each day, along with exclusive performances from around the globe. The Fest opens Thursday, February 18 with a free public stream of the Pink Martini Cabaret, China Forbes and Thomas Lauderdale live from Biamp World Headquarters.

Friday, February 19 features ticketed shows with Harold López-Nussa Live in Havana, Cuba, and Cyrus Nabipoor from the Jack London Revue downtown. Grammy award-winning Prince protégé, Judith Hill streams Saturday and Saeeda Wright, Alonzo Chadwick and Arietta Ward’s Gospel-inspired concert Sunday, February 20 will surely be a Festival highlight.

Portland premieres take over the Jack London Revue including Brian Jackson performing The Gil Scott-Heron and Brian Jackson Songbook featuring greaterkind, along with Ted Poor featuring Cuong Vu, the Marcus Shelby Quartet’s Black Music and Freedom featuring Tiffany Austin, Darrell Grant, and Carlton Jackson, and the PDX Jazz All-Star Pandemic Big Band directed by Lars Campbell. The American Refrain: Jazz and Modern Music, a new commissioned work arranged by Noah Simpson for PDX Jazz education, has its debut and Wayne Horvitz’ The Royal We closes the Fest Saturday, February 27.

International and national web streams through the week include INDABA IS featuring Thandi Ntuli, Sibusile Xaba, The Brother Moves On, and The Ancestors’ Siyabonga Mthembu plus Nduduzo Makhathini in conversation; and two free public masterclasses, Behind the Boards with Blue Lab Beats with producer NK-OK and multi-instrumentalist Mr. DM, and Behind the Boards with Kassa Overall featuring Giovanni Russonello from The New York Times.

Three jazz films are presented in partnership with The Hollywood Theatre online, and more Portland musicians in free livestreams, Rivkah Ross Trio at Jupiter NEXT, Saturday, February 20 and Marilyn Keller at Music Millennium, Wednesday, February 24.

PDX Jazz has online access to performances for as little as $5 per show. A new online membership level starts at $50 annually, and allows Members to watch every show free. Shows will be available to view for 48 hours and films for 72 hours.

For the whole schedule, the latest information, added events and tickets, go to pdxjazz.com.