Alberta Rose Theatre partners with songwriter Chris Smither (smither.com) to bring you his Streaming Global Tour, presented for three big Saturday nights at 5:30 pm. See his beat-driven, finger-picking guitar, and the backbeat of his tapping feet (always mic’d in performance) in live performance at The Parlor Room in Northampton, MA and watch from the comfort of your Oregon home.

Each night is a different show and each has a 48-hour replay window so you can re-watch the performances again. March 13: Leave The Light On – Smither performs songs from his record in its entirety. March 20: Master Class – Watch as Smither breaks down how he plays his songs and provides commentary on how the songs came about in conversation with Peter Mulvey. March 27: Night Of The Blues – A solid hour of his original and traditional blues tunes.

Tickets are $20 for each night and $50 for the bundle of all three. A portion of each ticket sold benefits Alberta Rose.

Also Saturday, March 13, 7 pm – Alberta Rose presents Junction featuring Portland companies, A-WOL Dance Collective, Tempos Contemporary Circus, Ela FaLa and push/FOLD together for the second year from the beautiful Alberta Rose stage.

Each company creates a different piece for this livestream, combining dance, acrobatics, physical theater, aerial movement and a fusion of movement and expression all rolled together. A $25 ticket gets you access to the Live Stream plus the archived concert on demand.

Tickets available at tinyurl.com/ARTJunction.