In Partnership with the Oregon LatinX Leadership Network (OLLN), Milagro is launching three COVID Public Service health videos through YouTube and social media. Accompanied by music as people are saved from COVID exposure by Capitán Contra Covid, each PSA features a reminder to always wash your hands, the importance of wearing a mask and to stay six feet apart.

The PSAs were filmed at La Bonita restaurant, 2138 SE Division St., in the early morning hours before they opened for lunch. Early arrival customers stared in awe at the superhero dancing the Cumbia.

The videos were created by Teatro Milagro Artistic Director, Dañel Malan, with music composed by Daniel Delgado Soto. Mandana Khoshnevisan, who has directed several plays for Milagro, directed the PSAs and ShadowPa Pictures did the filming and editing.

Ajai Terrazas Tripathi is Capitán Contra Covid, and locals Aurora Hernandez, Jose Gonzalez, Dañel Malan, Dulce Lopez and Juan Luis Martinez joined in the fun dancing with Capitán to help promote these important messages.

See them for yourself by visiting Teatro Milagro on YouTube and Instagram @teatromilagro.