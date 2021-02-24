Performance Works NorthWest presents Linda Austin and Allie Hankins in an offering phonetically expressed as /ə ˈsɪŋgəl pɪŋk klɑʊd/. It streams online Friday-Sunday, March 26-28 at 7:30 pm.

Austin and Hankins live in the gap of their own comings and goings, conjuring a space lush with twinings and branchings, nurtured by the energetic life of their bodies and the imaginative and material phenomena they investigate.

“Landscapes populated by seemingly incongruous concepts, structures and desires, arise and dissolve. Inspired by surrealist artists Gertrude Abercrombie and Leonora Carrington, and the “uncanny fictive spaces” in the writing of Jen George and others, the duo juxtapose movement, object, words and song to celebrate and/or bemoan the unstable, precarious grounds of existence,” says the press.

Austin’s movement creates non-linear, poetic works of eccentric wit, teetering on the edge between the immediately apprehensible and resolutely mysterious. She is co-founder and Artistic Director of Performance Works NW and was active in the New York dance and performance community of the 80s and 90s. Her awards include the 2017 Foundation for Contemporary Arts Merce Cunningham Award and the 2019 Oregon Arts Commission Fellowship.

Hankins (pictured) creates works that toy with the destabilization of persona through uncanny physicality, wry wit, and skillfully layered imagery. She is an inaugural member of FLOCK: a dance center and creative home to Portland’s experimental dance artists and teaches workshops nationally.

They hope a live project will premiere later this year, but for now, everyone is invited to participate and perceive. Tickets are pay what you will at pink_cloud.eventbrite.com.