When Portland turns the corner from Winter, floral pinks and bright cheerful blossoms burst out around the town. Sidestreet Arts is in full-bloom too featuring Gia Whitlock’s floral paintings and Dawn Panttaja’s ceramic vessels in a show opening March 3.

Whitlock’s multi-media bouquets burst from their vases in her floral paintings. Pink and purpled flowers adorned with snippets of patterned paper and polka dots spill over their vases. Tulips and peachy-pink lilies shoot up into creamy-colored shapes filling the spaces around each floweret. Budding, boisterous blossoms arrest the viewer’s eye while delighting in the creaminess of its color.

Inspired by early 20th century art pottery, Panttaja’s mid-range stoneware vessels have a definite mythological quality. A winged siren perches atop a deep green watery vase, her tail swishes the surface. Winged nymphs study the inside of ceramic vessels and seem curious. Each vessel is heavy and substantial and the surface is a mix of porcelain wash, copper oxide and glaze, giving each a milky white and green color.

Tuesday, March 2, 6-7 pm is the online preview with a slideshow and an opportunity to buy the art online before the gallery opens. The artists will share how they create their artwork and what their inspirations were. See the website for details.

Sunday, March 14, at Noon is the Artist Talk Series. The artists give us a peek into their studios and visit with the audience. Don’t forget that it will be Daylight Savings Time by then.

The gallery is open at 140 SE 28th Ave. Thursday through Sunday, 12-5 pm. Zoom details at sidestreetarts.com. 503.327.8064