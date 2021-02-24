Artichoke Music, 2007 SE Powell Blvd., hosts two livestream events this month. See artichokemusic.org.

Wednesday March 3, 7 pm: Karen Lovely and Ben Rice – Broadcast live on Artichoke Music’s Facebook feed of the Cascade Blues Association Blues Hour, the duo (pictured) represented CBA at the International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Lovely has received four Blues Music Award nominations, three Blues Blast Award nominations and multiple Muddy Award nominations and wins. Guitarist, vocalist and songwriter Rice was nominated for three Blues Music Awards and inducted into the Muddy Award Hall of Fame. See karenlovely.com and benricelive.com.

Saturday March 20, 2 pm: River City Folk hosted by Tom May – May’s guest for the first RCF live stream of the year is Artichoke’s Executive Director, Bob Howard. River City Folk celebrates its 40th year of broadcasts and has been recorded onstage at Artichoke since about 2013. See tinyurl.com/rivercityfolk.