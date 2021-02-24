Pushdot Gallery, 2505 SE 11th Ave., Suite 104 in the Ford Building, presents their Employee Group Show through March 26.

Julio Cantu, Drew Cornwall and Lincoln Miller present individual works exploring the year-long plus pandemic. Cantu presents recent illustrations while Cornwall and Miller exhibit photographic works.

Admission is free and gallery hours are Monday-Friday, 8:30 am-5 pm. Admission requires an appointment and mask when visiting. Pushdot practices social distance guidelines and cleans the area frequently.

See pushdotstudio.com or phone 503.224.5925.