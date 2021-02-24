PJCE Records has released George Colligan’s new album, Long Term Goals, his second as drummer-leader of the group, Theoretical Planets.

Known as an award winning pianist/keyboardist, Colligan is also a multi-instrumentalist playing drums, trumpet and bass. The new album is filled with compositions highlighting the timbre of a chord-less group. There are tunes Colligan lays out on to let the other players explore his inspired collective compositions.

The band features Colligan on drums; Jon Lakey on bass, Nicole McCabe on alto sax, Joe Manis on tenor sax, Nicole Glover on tenor sax and Noah Simpson on trumpet. Listen to advance tracks and purchase at tinyurl.com/gcolligan.