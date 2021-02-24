The Metropolitan Youth Symphony’s (MYS) Spring Concert features premiere pieces by the Youth Orchestra Commissioning Initiative (YOCI).

The project, initiated by Portland Youth Philharmonic, New Jersey Youth Symphony and MYS features remote performances of new works by women and composers of color.

“MYS is thrilled to be part of this collaboration, as we are firm believers in the importance of performing the music of composers from communities that have been historically underrepresented on the concert stage,” says Music Director, Raúl Gómez.

On the Spring Concert program are Elysian Grace by Grammy-nominated jazz violinist Regina Carter; Seare Farhat’s SPEM IN ALIUM, designed for three antiphonal groups of strings; Katie Palka’s flock, inspired by the composer’s observations of geese; and Bernardo Quesada’s El Niño de Isabel, a tribute to his bloodline; a mix of French, Spanish, Mayan and Costa Rican ancestry.

The Spring Concert premiere is Saturday, March 13, 7 pm on the MYS YouTube channel. The program is free, but requires registration. Register at tinyurl.com/MYSspring to receive a link to the concert. Donations are welcome in lieu of a ticket purchase.

See playmys.org.