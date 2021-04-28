Blues Hour: King Louie & Renato Caranto

The Cascade Blues Association in partnership with Artichoke Music presents Oregon Music Hall of Fame’s Louis “King Louie” Pain on Hammond B-3 organ with Muddy Award Hall of Fame saxophonist, Renato Caranto, Wednesday, May 5. Showtime is 7 pm on Artichoke’s Facebook Live page.
Pain moved to Oregon from San Francisco and spent several years as the organist for the Paul deLay Blues Band. Philippines-born Caranto works with Norman Sylvester, Tom Grant and Michael Allen Harrison and toured with artists Bernard Purdie, Clarence Gatemouth Brown, Arturo Sandoval, Merle Haggard, Esperanza Spaudling and others. They have performed together for 20+ years and are regulars at the Waterfront Blues Festival.
Saturday, May 15, 2 pm at Artichoke: Tom May’s live-taping of River City Folk features the young bluegrass duo, Whiskey Deaf.
ArtichokeMusic.org | 2007 SE Powell Blvd. | 503.232.8845