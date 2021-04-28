PWNW May Happy Hour

PWNW’s May Happy Hour is Thursday, May 20, 5 pm with duo collaborations by artists Wendy Hambidge + Jorge Samuel Faria, and Rachel Kessler + Matt Fielder. ASL interpretation by Jme James Antonick.
Faria and Hambrdge present Stand Up, Show Up, Own Up, a 10 minute improvisation film. Faria is a movement artist from Brazil and Hambidge is an artist, somatic therapist and Body-Mind Centering Practitioner/Teacher. See Livinginthebody.com.
The second collaboration features Kessler and Fielder in a “short remarkable video.” Kessler, a painter, visual media performer and process-based arts education, teams with Fielder, artist, performer, sculptor, writer, stop-motion animator, fool and musician.
Tickets are $1-$30 sliding scale. RSVP at bit.ly/3tQrafm. Register by 3 pm day of show to get the Zoom link. See PWNW-PDX.ORG.
”Short, Remarkable Video”