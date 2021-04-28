Metropolitan Youth Symphony’s Finale

Metropolitan Youth Symphony’s (MYS) season finale is Saturday, May 29, 7 pm, and features world premieres by award-winning composer Giancarlo Castro D’Addona’s Portland Beauty, performed by the Symphony Orchestra and MYS’s collaboration with Fear No Music’s Young Composers Project.
The Orchestra performs Frazar Henry’s Epiphany, and three MYS ensembles perform Theme and Variations on Edvard Grieg’s Peasant Song, composed by Koharu Sakiyama, Kara Taylor, Haladar Wright, Jackson Grace and Johann Mohnen.
The evening closes with multiple ensembles performing selections of Georges Bizet’s Carmen Suite No. 1 and Dvorak’s Slavonic Dance No. 8.
The concert is free to view on YouTube, but requires registration to receive a private concert link. Register at tinyurl.com/36rbx3ev to receive an emailed link to the concert. See playmys.org for more.