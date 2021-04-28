Milagro hosts a virtual reading of the play City Without Altar by Jasminne Mendez. The performance is a collaboration with Teatro Luna West (Los Angeles), UrbanTheatre Company (Chicago) and fellow members of Teatros Unidos, a national collective of theatrical organizations rooted in their community to support, collaborate, share knowledge, resources and their rich tradition of storytelling.
It’s a play in verse that seeks to amplify the voices and experiences of victims, survivors and living ancestors of the 1937 Haitian Massacre that occurred along the Northwest Dominican/Haitian border during the Rafael Trujillo era.
The play follows the chronological timeline of events that occurred before, during and after the massacre. The story explores the trauma that anti-blackness and colorism leave on a community, and how it gets passed down from generation to generation.
The reading will be available for a free virtual public viewing May 16-18. To reserve tickets, email marketing@milagro.org or call 503.236.7253.
Mother’s Day Bike Ride
Milagro hosts their first guided bike ride to promote bike safety in the Central Eastside, Sunday, May 9, beginning at 1 pm. The ride will explore murals and local business in the community. The afternoon begins at Milagro with socially-distant theater games followed by the ride, in total a 1.9-mile loop, ending at Milagro Theatre at SE 6th and Stark St.