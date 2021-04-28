3 Leg Torso and Lakewood Center for the Arts present a new film, M is for Mischief, a warm-hearted musical comedy premiering Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 9, 7 pm.
Filmed on a set at Lakewood Center for the Arts and accompanied with newly-recorded music by 3 Leg Torso and Storm Large, the film tells the tale of an overworked, single mother (portrayed by Large) unknowingly avenged by her four mischievous sons who discover she has been mistreated by her deplorable boss, Mr. McDonald.
As the boys secretly use their super abundant musical powers to prank and torment the man, he learns the hard way it’s not nice to fool with Mother Torso.
Watch the film trailer at tinyurl.com/3LegMischief. A large percentage of ticket sales will be donated to Raphael House, an organization providing safe haven for survivors of domestic abuse.
M is for Mischief tickets and info at 3legtorso.com.
Art by Kim Murton