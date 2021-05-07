AHC Reopens With New Exhibit

The Architectural Heritage Center, 701 SE Grand Ave., has reopened its exhibit galleries to the public. Their new exhibit, South Portland and the Long Shadow of Urban Renewal, examines the history, redevelopment and future of South Portland.
This designation alludes back to the era in the first half of the last century when these surrounding neighborhoods were part of the city’s most ethnically diverse community, commonly referred to as South Portland.
Face coverings and distancing are required. See VisitAHC.org.
Portland Center brochure, c. 1965, AHC Library