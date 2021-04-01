The Oregon Symphony Gala 2021: The Music Plays On is a live concert event hosted by Scott Showalter and the Oregon Symphony musicians, to honor Carlos Kalmar in his 18th and final season as Music Director Saturday, April 17, 7:30 pm.
Join the Symphony for a free, livestreamed concert event packed with performances from Oregon Symphony musicians, guest artists and friends, all celebrating Jean Vollum Music Director Carlos Kalmar honoring his 18-year tenure at the podium. Guests include Andy Akiho, Emanuel Ax, Joshua Bell, Sarah Kwak, Wynton Marsalis, Pink Martini, Chris Thile, Elina Vähälä, Edna Vazquez and so many others.
The concert streams at orsymphony.org/gala.
Kalamar photo by Leah Nash.