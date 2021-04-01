The Soldier’s Tale

Portland Columbia Symphony presents a livestream of Igor Stravinsky’s Soldier’s Tale, Saturday, April 17, 7 pm. The concert features local musicians in innovative, COVID-safe environments and is a ticketed online presentation.
Stravinsky’s theater piece is directed by Steven Byess onstage at Disjecta Art Center. The Russian folk fable tells of a soldier who trades his fiddle to the devil for a lifetime of riches.
Scored for clarinet, bassoon, cornet, trombone, violin, double bass and percussion, the musicians are joined by actor and singer Vin Shambry as the Soldier; classical radio broadcasting legend Robert McBride as the Devil; and actor and director Stephanie Cordell as the narrator.
Tickets are $15 per household at pcsymphony.org.