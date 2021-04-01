PWNW April Happy Hour

Performance Works Northwest Happy Hour returns Thursday, April 15, 5 pm featuring work by Stephanie Lavon Trotter and IXNAY.
Trotter is an electro-acoustic vocal-instrument, composer, improviser performer who has been dismantling her formal training in Western classical composition and operatic performance since 2009. Her work investigates Voice, Body, Desire, Death and Power and she will share from her improvisations, somatic revelations and a score for the audience to play along with. See stephanielavontrotter.com.
IXNAY is the performance project of Maxx Katz and John Niekrasz. Using sound, video and action, they make patterns for the third brain. Evidence of care, chaos on vacation, work and leisure, surfing undifferentiated space on veins of connective energy, they are debuting Participatory Flow State Tour #3. Katz is a multi-instrumentalist and classically trained flutist who explores vocals while Niekrasz uses sound, language and performance struggling with poverty and ornament, rigor and effortlessness, justice and militancy.
RSVP – You must register by 3 pm day of show to get the Zoom link. Tickets are sliding scale $1-$30. ASL interpretation is by Jme James Antonick. See PWNW-PDX.org.
Image: Stephanie Lavon Trotter