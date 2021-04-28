Folk musicians Annie Patterson and Peter Blood, creators of the popular Rise Up Singing and Rise Up Again songbooks, have created a “tour” of virtual singalong benefit concerts.
Repairing the Breach, Songs for the Journey takes place Saturday, May 15, 7 pm and the concert is inspired by the Rev. Dr. William Barber II and the Poor People’s Campaign, focusing on the theme of immigrants and asylum seekers. The duo will be joined by the award-winning activist duo, Emma’s Revolution (Pat Humphries and Sandy O).
The concert is a benefit for Project Voice, the Oregon/Washington immigrant rights program of the American Friends Service Committee. Pedro Sosa, director of Project Voice, builds leadership and resiliency in rural immigrant communities through virtual education and training. More about the program at tinyurl.com/ProjectVoiceAFSC.
Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/repairthebreach. A Zoom link and song sheet will be emailed before the concert. All are invited to join in song and spirit while supporting the work for immigrant rights.