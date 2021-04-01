Jeannine Shinoda is a Portland artist, architect, chef and the owner of Omakase-Ya, a food project inspired by delight, her mixed Asian heritage, memories, foraging and travel.
Agenda Gallery, 4505 SE Belmont St., is hosting a show of Shinoda’s new visual work, Toward Space + Wonder, April 10–May 8.
The gallery calls it “a celebration of the gap between the idea and its manifestation / The emptying of expectation in order to create physical, mental and emotional space / Exploring what it means to bring the external experience of expansiveness inward.”
Shinoda writes: “I’m approaching the process of this show in a very different way than my past work which has been very concept and product oriented… as an opportunity to delve into my creative process using my curiosity as a guide towards something unknown…It’s a daily practice towards trust, compassion, joy and curiosity.”
The Artist Reception will be held Saturday, April 10, 3-6 pm by appointment with online sign up at tinyurl.com/AgendaShinoda.
See jeannineshinoda.com and agenda-pdx.com.