NACUSA 2021: New Music Festival

Cascadia Composers, the Northwest chapter of the National Association of Composers USA (NACUSA), hosts the Association’s biennial six day conference in partnership with Lewis & Clark College held virtually for the first time in its 87 year history from April 17-May 2. It’s all free to the public online (donations are encouraged).
Featured Northwest performances are by Friends of Rain, Evergreen Experimental Music Ensemble, members of the Portland Percussion Group, and ensembles from across the country that include The Crossing, Sam Houston State University Symphony Orchestra, Texas Christian University Concert Chorale, Pacific University Chamber Singers, Duo Stephanie and Saar, American Wild Ensemble, members of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE) and members of the Ensemble Dal Niente showcasing the music of a dozen local composers, along with two dozen other composers from around the US.
All events are free on the Cascadia Composers YouTube Channel. The schedule and concert and presentation links are at tinyurl.com/NACUSA21.