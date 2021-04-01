Working Women Sing!

Local musicians are honoring women’s activism past and present with exuberant songs on May Day, May 1, begining at 2 pm where, this last year, a group of women have been singing and playing music, on the porch at 1904 SE Alder St.
Organizer Mary Rose has written many songs and is a beloved folk legend. Her 1981 album, Womansong, is still a classic Northwest treasure and a rare find. She performs “Feminist Folk” music and is known for songs such as Oregon Rain, Watch Out for Me, I’m My Own Woman Now and Real Gone Mama.
Rose has celebrated Women’s History in March for 10+ years, usually at a library, but due to the pandemic, the celebration moved to the porch last year.
Four groups will perform songs by Malvina Reynolds, Holly Near, Buffy St. Marie, Kate Wolf and other folk icons. The groups are Beyond Little Boxes (James Cook, Mark Loving and Jen Dynes); The Mary Janes (Jane Keefer and Mary Rose); The Quaren Tinas (Jory Aronson and Jen Dynes); and the marimba and pan pipes of Lynette Yetter.
All ages are welcome, passersby too. Masks and social distancing required. For information, phone 503.230.2835.
