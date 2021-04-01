Visions of Beauty is the final concert of the season for In Mulieribus, the acclaimed women’s vocal ensemble.
Flowers and gardens symbolize resurgence, rebirth and beauty in the poetry of the Renaissance. In this program, the music of Guillaume de Machaut, French poet and composer of late Medieval music, is presented with work from two Portland visual artists, Deb Stoner and Marilyn Zornado.
This virtual concert is presented online Saturday, April 17, 7 pm and reservations are required for the link.
Register at inmulieribus.org.
Photo by Deb Stoner