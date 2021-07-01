Cascadia Composers

July 1, 2021 | Arts & Entertainment | ,

Summertime is here and Cascadia Composers (CC) present their final streaming concert of the season, In Good Hands, Saturday, July 17, 2 pm. 

This annual concert celebrates student performers from across Oregon and Washington playing new music written by members in a special outreach project with the next generation of musicians.

This year there are 17 teachers and 53 students, ages 7 to 22, and 20 composers. Many compositions will be premieres writtten specifically for the students including works for violin, cello, flute, oboe, voice and piano.

The link is at CascadiaComposers.org.

Cascadia Composers

July 1, 2021 | Arts & Entertainment | ,

Leave a Comment

Scroll to Top