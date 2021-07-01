Summertime is here and Cascadia Composers (CC) present their final streaming concert of the season, In Good Hands, Saturday, July 17, 2 pm.
This annual concert celebrates student performers from across Oregon and Washington playing new music written by members in a special outreach project with the next generation of musicians.
This year there are 17 teachers and 53 students, ages 7 to 22, and 20 composers. Many compositions will be premieres writtten specifically for the students including works for violin, cello, flute, oboe, voice and piano.
The link is at CascadiaComposers.org.