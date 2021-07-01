PWNW Alembic Artists Go Live

Performance Works NorthWest (PWNW) Alembic Artists’ present in-person performances before a masked, limited audience every weekend this month beginning July 9.
July 9-10, 8 pm: Maura Campbell-Balkits, Mo’s Playtime – An absurdist slapstick work-in-progress featuring Mo, a silent clown character, tasked with creating a performance for other humans to laugh at. Both entertaining and slightly terrifying.
July 16-17, 8 pm: maximiliano and Onyx Andra, Androids in the Tower – A compelling alternative to hope in the absence of survival and a slow-burning dance of languid, muffled, purposeful movement. See AndroidsInTheTower.com.
July 23-24, 9 pm: Marissa Rae Niederhauser, Here nor There – The audience is given the choice to observe the artist “Here” dancing in the theater space live while casting sharp shadows on the wall behind her, or “There” in the back garden where a shadow play is projected from a live feed in an intimate open air cinema. The audience can move between the two spaces as they like. patreon.com/MarissaRae.
July 30-31, 8 pm: Hannah Krafcik + Emily Jones, Apogee – What does it mean to have a critically engaged nervous system? Apogee is climax at a distance; a sci-fi inspired multi-sensory stimulus, a personal reflection on the ways our own sensitive systems intertwine with surroundings, how they collapse time, find order, glitch and regulate.
Streamed the first three weekends. Tickets are donation-based $0-$30. All shows begin at 8 pm except July 23/24 Niederhauser at 9 pm. See for RSVP/ticket links.
Image: scene from “Apogee”