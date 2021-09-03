Performance Works NW, 4625 SE 67th Ave., presents 3 miles of possible, a durational solo by PWNW director Linda Austin “exploring poetic and practical associations of ‘the possible’ in a world of fluctuating personal, material, political and artistic contingencies.”
Austin is a movement artist who works as performer, choreographer, curator and mentor to younger artists. This piece’s length is measured by distance as she travels along a series of spatial paths envisioned as giant drawings, spells, and/or runes threaded with a variety of scores, tasks and interactions with objects, text, song and environmental sound. Her investigations are movement-based, visual, sonic, textual and discursive, touching utopian longing, possible worlds, and modal logic.
When completed next year, the piece will measure 3 miles and last several hours.This version lasts 90 minutes. The audience can come and go and change seats as available.
A maximum of 12 tickets are available for each of the performances that haven’t sold out yet. Still open: Sunday, October 24, Tuesdays, October 26 and November 2 and Thursday and Friday, October 28 and 29, all beginning at 4:30 pm in mostly natural light. Audience must show proof of vaccination or a recent COVID-19 test and wear masks. The artist will not be masked.
A livestream of the October 24 presentation screens at tinyurl.com/PWNW3miles. Sliding scale tickets are $10-$30 at PWNW-PDX.ORG.
Photo by Jeff Forbes